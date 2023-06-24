Can men use women’s skincare? Here’s what experts have to say

Gender-specific marketing has long been used to sell skincare products, with the assumption that men and women have different skincare needs. However, the truth is that skincare products are formulated based on skin type and concerns, not gender. This means that men can indeed use women's skincare products, as long as they are appropriate for their skin.

Many products marketed towards women contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and vitamin C, which hydrate, exfoliate, and brighten the skin and can be just as effective for men as they are for women. In fact, many men's skincare products contain similar ingredients to women's products.

Speaking exclusively to WION, Dr Harleen Chatrath, Dermatologist at Bombae (by Bombay Shaving Company), stated, "Men may have specific concerns as their skin is thicker and sebaceous (oil-producing) glands and pores are larger than those of women, which require targeted skincare products. However, this doesn't mean that they can't benefit from using women's skincare products."

Ultimately, the most important factor is to look at the ingredients and their intended benefits for the skin. In reality, good skincare is all about finding the right products that suit your skin.

WION also spoke to Mamta Naik, Associate Vice President, Product Development at SUGAR Cosmetics, and she revealed that the most important factor in choosing skincare products is to consider your skin type, concerns, and personal preferences, not gender.

"Yes, definitely, everyone deserves to pamper their skin. There are many benefits to using women’s skincare products, including the fact that they are often gentler and more effective than those made specifically for men. Both men and women have similar skin concerns, such as dryness, acne, and signs of ageing, and many skincare products are designed to address these common issues. However, men do have very different skin in comparison to that of a woman, therefore, it is necessary for them to tailor their skincare routine to suit your unique needs," Mamta Naik said.

Even though some skincare products for women are formulated with certain hormonal considerations in mind, these differences are usually minimal and should not cause any significant issues for men. Women’s skincare products are however gentler, and men's skin is thicker, oilier, and denser than that of women, hence they would require products that are specifically curated to tackle these concerns.

"Ultimately, the most important factor in choosing skincare products is to consider your skin type, concerns, and personal preferences. If a particular women's skincare product works well for you and addresses your specific needs, there is no reason why you can't incorporate it into your skincare routine," Mamta Naik added.

