Paris Fashion Week Dior SS24 show: Pharrell Williams makes bold fashion choice with miniature sunglasses

It was chic, it was fashionable and it was everything we expected from the newly-named creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Pharrell Williams! The singer-turned-designer made heads turn as he arrived at Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday. The legendary hitmaker and producer opted for a head-to-toe denim look and accessorised it with a pair of miniature sunglasses, which was undoubtedly a statement-maker.

Custom-designed by Tiffany & Co, the miniature gold sunglasses feature tiny egg-shaped lenses, both encrusted with more than 80 baguette and round diamonds totalling more than 20 carats. Shades that are this fancy come with quite a hefty price tag. Speaking to Popsugar, Maxwell Stone, a diamond expert at UK-based jeweller Steven Stone, said that he estimates they're worth around $100,000.

This isn't the first time Williams has stepped out wearing the flashy eyewear. In fact, he wore a similar custom Tiffany & Co sunglasses at Kenzo's Paris Fashion Week show in January 2022. He also wore the shades at the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

Williams, who attended the Dior show with his son Rocket and wife Helen Lasichanh, was among the many stars on the guest list, which included the likes of Winnie Harlow, Amber Valletta, Thomas Doherty, Blake Gray, Jeremy O. Harris, Tom Daley, Aron Piper, Precious Lee, Carter Gregory, Offset, Marc Forne, Chase Hudson, Adam DiMarco, Caleb McLaughlin, Will Poulter, J Balvin, partner Valentina Ferrer, Demi Moore and Gwendoline Christie.

Best known as the singer and writer of pop hits "Happy" and "Blurred Lines", the 50-year-old has ended months of speculation by filling the shoes of his friend Virgil Abloh, who held the job from March 2018 until his death in November 2021. Abloh had been the industry's highest-profile Black designer, credited with forging a place for street style and loose skateboard looks in high-end fashion.

"My brother Virgil was the first. He made so many strides for the house and did so many things. He brought skate culture into this world - while being an American Black man. It's unreal the fact that I get to do this as well," Williams said in an official statement.

LVMH Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault and his family, whom Williams has known for years, have been "extremely supportive" in his new role, Williams added.

(With inputs from agencies)

