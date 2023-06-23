Jay-Z performs popular Punjabi song at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton show in Paris; crowd goes berserk

American rapper, record producer, and entrepreneur Shawn Corey Carter, who is professionally known as Jay-Z, has taken the internet by storm for his latest performance at the much-anticipated Louis Vuitton show in Paris. To express his love for Punjabi music and artists, the international musician performed a remix of "Mundian To Bach Ke", originally sung by Panjabi MC, at the menswear fashion show held in Paris on June 20. The show also marked Pharrell Williams' debut as a creative director.

Other than Jay-Z and Beyonce, the show was attended by Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, J Balvin, Jaden and Willow Smith among others. Jay-Z took over the stage at the afterparty and gave an electrifying performance.

"Can we take a moment to appreciate #JayZ opening with his Punjabi MC nightrider remix for his performance at @Pharrell’s debut collection for #LVMenSS24," a social media user tweeted.

"Jay Z performs 'mundian to bach ke' at the @LouisVuitton show in Paris. This is Punjabi culture," another Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the 53-year-old recently bought an enormous mansion in Malibu, California for a whopping $200 million, making it the most expensive real estate transition in California's history. He reportedly paid the full amount in cash to the previous owners as he doesn't believe in having debts.

The Malibu mansion is Jay-Z's second massive real estate purchase in Los Angeles. Back in 2017, he purchased a Bel-Air mansion for $88 million and pumped millions more into the home to push it over the $100 million mark.

According to Forbes, Jay-Z's net worth is over $2.5 billion, thanks to his lucrative liquor businesses Ace of Spades and D'Usse, his music catalogue, and other ventures. Meanwhile, Beyoncé's net worth is just shy of $500 million.

