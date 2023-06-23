Kesha and Dr Luke settle decade-long legal battle out of court; read their official statements

Kesha and Dr Luke have reached a settlement in their defamation dispute out of court. Releasing an official joint statement, both parties announced on Thursday that they have decided to move on and end their lengthy legal disputes.

"Kesha and Dr Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution. In resolution of the lawsuit, Kesha and Dr Luke each state the following," the statement read.

Quoting Kesha, the statement read, "Only God knows what happened that night. As I always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved."

Dr Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, continued to deny rape allegations made by the singer in the statement. "While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well," the statement read quoting the singer's former producer.

The deal averts a trial that had been scheduled for this summer over allegations that became a #MeToo cause for Kesha’s supporters and came to involve a lineup of music industry luminaries. Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, Pink, Avril Lavigne, Adam Levine and Taio Cruz are among those who gave testimony or sworn statements related to the case.

At the same time, the case raised important legal questions about fame and defamation. The stakes were seen as high enough that media outlets weighed in about pretrial rulings that they worried could help powerful people suppress unflattering reporting.

In 2014, Kesha accused Dr Luke, her former collaborator, of drugging and raping her as well as sexually assaulting another American pop star, Katy Perry. She also said that Dr Luke had abused her "sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally" since she was 18. Days after Kesha came out with her story, the producer sued her and filed a defamation lawsuit. Dr Luke accused her of fabricating the story to get out of the recording contract with him.

Dr Luke first signed Kesha to his publishing company in 2005. Kesha claims that Dr Luke drugged her the following month during a party at Paris Hilton's house in the Hollywood Hills before taking her back to his hotel and "raping her while she was unconscious". The producer, however, has maintained his innocence.

The singer made her name, originally styled Ke$ha, with a series of swaggering, just-try-to-stop-me party anthems, beginning with 2009’s "TiK ToK". Those early hits were produced by Dr Luke, who founded the record label that signed a Nashville unknown named Kesha Rose Sebert at age 18.

Gottwald has produced chart-toppers for Perry, Lavigne, Flo Rida and more. Besides notching multiple Grammy nominations, Dr Luke has repeatedly won pop songwriter of the year awards from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

(With inputs from agencies)

