Winner of the World's Ugliest Dog 2023 title is, drumroll please, Scooter

2023 World's Ugliest Dog Competition: On June 23, Scooter, a seven-year-old Chinese crested canine, was crowned the winner of the 2023 World's Ugliest Dog Competition, beating seven other canines. The world-renowned event has been held as part of the Sonoma-Marin fair in California's Petaluma for the past five decades.

Scooter won a cash prize of $1,500 and a trophy. The contest aims to promote dog adoption, showcase extraordinary canines that have defied adversity and also celebrate their imperfections.

Scooter was unfortunately born with deformed hind legs and was rescued by the Saving Animals From Euthanasia (SAFE) rescue group, according to Today. The winner of the 2023 title stayed with a man from the rescue group for about seven years. After the man was unable to continue caring for the extraordinary canine, Linda Elmquist adopted him. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Barria (@carlosabarria) Elmquist says that Scooter has walked on his front legs ever since he was a pup and as he gets older he gets tired easily. In order to rest, Scooter sits on his hind legs like a tripod.

Scooter also has a cart now, which has allowed him to move faster and do things he could never do like sniff his surroundings. But it took him some time to adjust to the vehicle. Elmquist says that apart from his deformity, Scooter is just like any other dog and that he "loves braunschweiger sausage".

The World's Ugliest Dog contest returned last year after a two-year break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Happy Face was the winner of the 2022 title. He had a crooked grin and stark along with a white mohawk. The canine had tumours, neurological issues, and a tilted head. Mr Happy Face required a diaper and also struggled to stand upright or walk.

On the official website, the contest is described as, "The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is not about making fun of 'ugly' dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful!"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE