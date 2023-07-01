CWC 2023: Pakistan to send security delegation to India to inspect venues prior to granting approval

Following the World Cup 2023 schedule announcement past Tuesday, Pakistan will send a security delegation to India to inspect the venues prior to granting permission to travel for the mega event in October-November, per an official source within the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry.

In consultation with the foreign and interior ministries, the Pakistan government will decide when will the delegation team travel to India. The decision around the same is expected following the appointment of the new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

As per the official source, the delegation team will represent the PCB and inspect the venues where Pakistan will play its matches, alongside checking the security arrangements made for the players and the fans.

"The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup," the official source said, as quoted by Times of India (TOI).

Calling this a usual practice before every India tour, even in the past, the source added, "Before any tour to India, it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government, which normally sends a delegation to India.”

"The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament," he said.

The security delegation will visit venues like the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Chepauk Stadium in Chennai, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad and the mega Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the marquee clash between India and Pakistan will take place on October 15. In case of concerns, PCB will notify The source added though the final schedule alongside the fixed venues is out, if PCB’s security delegation has any concerns and feels the designated match must take place at some other ground, it will mention that in its report to the ICC and BCCI.

"The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns," the source added.

The source also maintained it is only after getting the final permit from the Pakistan Government will the team come and play the World Cup 2023 in India.

"This is not unusual, and it is standard procedure for all tours to India. Even in other sports, the respective national federations have to get clearance from the government to send their teams to India for any competition," the source added.