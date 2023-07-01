'Before 2010, Babar and I used to talk about playing in India and doing something special there': Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq revealed he and all-format captain Babar Azam, before 2010, used to talk about playing in India and doing something special there. As India and Pakistan gear up for the marquee clash in the upcoming World Cup 2023 on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the ranked number four batter in the world feels this current Pakistan ODI line-up is the best in the country’s recent history.

Following the World Cup schedule announcement past Tuesday in Mumbai, the buzz for the World Cup 2023, especially the high-octane India-Pakistan game, went to another level.

“Playing in India, especially against India and doing something special (was something) which Babar and I were discussing before 2010,” Imam said during a chat with Pakistan’s YouTube channel Grassroots Cricket.

Having attained success since the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan’s ODI outfit is one to look out for during the mega event in India.

Speaking on the same lines, Imam said this is the most compatible team and going by their recent record of chasing 300-plus totals in their country and South Africa, Pakistan can will the 10-team tournament for the first time since 1992.

“I really believe our one-day team is the most compatible and balanced team. The combination is similar to 2019. Whenever you give opportunities to players, performances will come. We have chased 350 here (in Pakistan), we’ve scored 330 in South Africa, we won the series there.”

“So yes, everybody is excited. A bit nervous as well, I won’t lie. This team can do wonders, and it would be good for our nation if we win the World Cup in India,” Imam added. 'I am a mature player now' Having opened during the previous edition in England in 2019, the left-handed batter feels he has come a long way as a batter since then. Averaging just over 51 in ODIs, Imam said he is more mature as a batter, and as a senior, he has responsibility on his shoulders too.

“Yes, I really believe. If I ask myself, if I see in the mirror, Imam-ul-Haq is very different from 2019 to 2023. I’m older, much more mature,” he said. “And as a senior, now I have the responsibility. I’ve developed my shots as well. From last four years, my performances have gone up to a good level, so I want to continue that.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to travel to Sri Lanka for a bilateral series and will participate in Asia Cup 2023, a six-team event co-hosted by them and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17.