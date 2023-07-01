BCCI welcomes Dream11 as lead sponsor for Indian Cricket Team on three-year deal: Board President

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a three-year deal with fantasy gaming platform Dream11 as the lead sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team on Saturday, June 1. Dream11 has replaced Byju’s as the lead sponsor after the latter’s contract expired with the conclusion of the Australia series in March this year.

Dream11 will now be mentioned on Team India’s jerseys from the upcoming West Indies tour onwards, the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. 🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces Dream11 as the new #TeamIndia Lead Sponsor.



More Details 🔽https://t.co/fsKM7sf5C8 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2023 × Dream11 extended its partnership with the richest cricket board, having associated with them as the official sponsor earlier. Speaking on the same, BCCI president Roger Binny welcomed the move with open arms, saying this collaboration is a direct testament to the trust, value and growth that Indian cricket has to offer.

“I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers,” BCCI President Roger Binny was quoted as saying in a media release.

“As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities, and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Harsh Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of Dream Sports, also shared his views, expressing delight over joining hands with the BCCI with a promise to share their love for the game with billion fans in the country for the next three years.

“As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem,” Mr Harsh Jain said. India set to tour West Indies With the schedule and squads (for Tests and ODIs, so far) already out, the Indian team is set to fly to the Island nation for the ten-match series, including two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The series begins with the first Test in Dominica on July 12. Here are India’s Test and ODI squads for the West Indies series – India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini

India’s ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar