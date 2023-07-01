Euclid space telescope successfully launched by SpaceX, will explore dark universe

Euclid, a groundbreaking space telescope named after the Greek mathematician Euclid, has embarked on an extraordinary million-mile journey from Florida as it sets out to unravel the mysteries of the universe. This two-tonne probe, part of a $1 billion European Space Agency mission, was launched into space aboard Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral at (11:11 AM local time) or 8:41 PM IST.

The telescope will be dispatched to an observing position 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth. What's the objective of the mission? The primary objective of Euclid is to observe and study the large-scale structure of the Universe. Equipped with advanced instruments such as the Visible instrument (VIS) and the Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP), it will provide us with invaluable insights through visible imagery, near-infrared spectroscopy, and photometry.

By mapping the vast structure of the universe, including the distribution of galaxies and other matter on a grand scale, Euclid aims to enhance our understanding of the evolution of the cosmos. Additionally, it seeks to shed light on the role of dark energy and dark matter in the expansion of the universe.

One of the key tasks of Euclid is to measure the redshifts of galaxies. Redshift is the phenomenon where the light emitted by galaxies is stretched as the universe expands. By analysing the redshifts, scientists can determine the distances to galaxies and accurately map the distribution of matter throughout the universe.

The month-long journey of Euclid marks an important milestone in the quest to explore the vastness of space. Its scientific endeavours will not only deepen the knowledge of the universe's structure but also provide crucial insights into the fundamental forces that shape its existence. Launch impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict It must be noted that the Euclid telescope was originally scheduled to launch on a Russian Soyuz rocket from the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. However, the plan was modified after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, putting the project in a tight spot. Giuseppe Racca, Euclid’s mission manager at ESA in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, said, "We were faced with possibility of putting the spacecraft in storage and launching in three to four years.”



As per Racca, the team of scientists felt relieved when SpaceX was roped in as Falcon 9 was found to be compatible with the Euclid launch.