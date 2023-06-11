Meet 14-year-old Kairan Quazi. Youngest employee at Elon Musk's SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has recently hired the youngest employee in their spacecraft company - Kairan Quazi - a 14-year-old software engineer, who was able to successfully clear their ‘technically challenging, fun’ interview process. Announcing his new journey with SpaceX, Quazi shared his job update on the LinkedIn platform. Quazi said that he will be joining the Starlink engineering team which he called the “coolest company on the planet”. The 14-year-old genius called SpaceX one of those “rare” companies that did not consider his age as an “arbitrary and outdated” benchmark for determining ability and maturity. Starlink is the satellite internet service of SpaceX.

In his LinkedIn post, Quazi said, "I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team. One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability."

The child prodigy's journey so far

His latest LinkedIn bio of Quazi stated that he dreams of having a career that deals with ‘challenging issues and encourages radical innovation in service of the common good’.



The achievement was shared by the 14-year-old boy just before his graduation is about to completed from Santa Clara University's School of Engineering. In the university, Quazi will again create history as the college's youngest graduate.



The remarkable journey of Quazi started at the age of two when he started speaking in complete sentences, reported the LA Times.



In the third grade, when he was just nine-year-old, Quazi found the schoolwork not challenging enough for his advanced knowledge. A few months later, Quazi got an internship as an AI research co-op fellow at Intel Labsa, after which he enrolled in the computer science and engineering course at the age of 11.