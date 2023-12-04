Top 10 world news: Cyclone Michaung nears landfall, Netanyahu's graft trial resumes, and more

As many as five people were reported dead in the southern Indian city of Chennai, hours before Cyclone Michaung was set to make landfall in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. The region has been battered with excessive rain that has brought life to standstill. In other news, the corruption case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumed on Monday (Dec 4) after a temporary pause was applied due to the events of October 7.

Click on headlines to read more:

Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday (Dec 4) under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The Chennai police said that they have received reports of five deaths across the city due to the heavy rains.

China on Monday (Dec 4) accused the United States of escalating tensions in the South China Sea after it claimed that an American combat ship "illegally" entered waters near the Second Thomas Shoal, which is a disputed atoll.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial resumed on Monday (Dec 4) amid the nation's ongoing war against Hamas, which is a Palestine-based militant group.

China’s top-tier defence contractors outpaced their US counterparts in armed sales for the fourth straight year in 2022, Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said in its report on Monday (Dec 4).

Sultan Al Jaber, president of the ongoing COP28 summit, has drawn flak for his comment on fossil fuels. According to a media report, Al Jaber said that there was 'no science' to demonstrate that phasing out fossil fuels will achieve the global climate goals.

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday (Dec 3) that the Israeli regime would collapse in 48 hours if another military action like the Al-Aqsa Storm operation broke out.

One of the masterminds of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Sajid Mir, has been poisoned in the Central Jail of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, according to unconfirmed reports.

Fresh bout of violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on Monday (Dec 4), killing at least 13, according to a Hindustan Times report.

During a recent media interaction, India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shared a valuable advice for speedster and member of Indian men's national cricket team Jasprit Bumrah.