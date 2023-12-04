Was Sajid Mir poisoned in Pak jail? Here's what reports are saying about 26/11 Mumbai attacks conspirator

One of the masterminds of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Sajid Mir, has been poisoned in the Central Jail of Dera Ghazi Khan in Pakistan, according to unconfirmed reports.

The unsubstantiated reports, which WION cannot confirm at this stage suggest that Mir was airlifted by the Pakistan Army to CMH Institute of Medical Sciences, Bahawalpur after being administered the poison.

He was shifted from the Lahore central jail, a few months ago where he had been holed up since last year. The anti-terrorism court in Pakistan last year sentenced him to a 15-year jail term for a terror-financing case. BREAKING: One of the main conspirators of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, Lashkar terrorist Sajid Mir poisoned by an unknown person inside Central Jail at #DeraGhaziKhan in #Pakistan. He has been airlifted by the #PakistanArmy’s #ISI and is now on ventilator support in CMH Bahawalpur. — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) December 4, 2023 × However, several geopolitical pundits at the time stated it was a calculated move by Islamabad to get the global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) off its back.

Mir's poisoning comes in the backdrop of several top terrorists in Pakistan and abroad, hostile to India's interests, being killed by unknown men or entities.

Who is Sajid Mir?

Mir, the chief commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), believed to be in his mid-40s has been wanted for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Alongside Hafiz Saeed, he planned the attacks which led to the death of 175 innocent people.

The US had placed a $5 million bounty on his head after he was indicted in the US District Court, Chicago, Illinois on April 21, 2011.

He was charged with conspiracy to injure property of foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; killing a citizen outside of the US and aiding and abetting; and bombing of places of public use.

"The Rewards for Justice Program, United States Department of State, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Sajid Mir."

Earlier this year, India slammed China for indulging in petty "geopolitical interests" after Beijing blocked New Delhi and Washington's joint proposal to list Mir as a global terrorist.

"If we cannot get established terrorists who have been banned across global landscapes proscribed by the United Nations — for petty geopolitical interests —then we really do not have the genuine political will to sincerely fight this challenge of terrorism," said Prakash Gupta, joint secretary, UN Political at Ministry of External Affairs.

For a proposal to be adopted, it needs consensus from all the member countries.

Had the proposal been passed to list Mir as a global terrorist, he would have been subjected to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo.