26/11 Mumbai attacks' youngest eyewitness: 'I wanted to shoot Kasab' | WION Exclusive

On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived in Mumbai by sea route. For more than 60 hours, the city was caught in the grip of terror. Many locations were attacked - a hospital, railway station, a restaurant, a Jewish center and two luxury hotels, including Taj Mahal Palace. 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the attacks. While nine of the ten gunmen were killed in the counter-operation, Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab survived and was executed by hanging on November 21, 2012. 15 years on, the youngest survivor and eyewitness, Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, opens up about her ordeal.