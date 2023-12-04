Fan attacks actress Florence Pugh during Dune 2 panel discussion: WATCH

In an extremely bizarre development, actress Florence Pugh was attacked by a person while she was minding her business and was part of a panel for her upcoming film Dune: Part Two at a Comic-Con event in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The incident took everyone by surprise as Florence was hit by an object that hit her eye.

In a video from the incident, Florence can be seen in visible shock as an object comes flying at her. She puts a hand to her eye where she is hurt before she reaches out for the object with which she was attacked. Florence was seen sitting with the co-stars of her upcoming film, Dune: Part Two including Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Zendaya. The panel members were discussing the film when the said incident took place.

Watch the video here: Someone in the audience threw an item at Florence Pugh while on stage for ‘DUNE 2’ at #CCXP23. pic.twitter.com/O3iz1I3JQu — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) December 3, 2023 × This incident is not a standalone incident but follows up on a disturbing trend of fans throwing objects at celebrities, often hitting them and hurting them with odd objects. But it started with musicians as fans hurled objects like phones etc at musicians performing on stage. This is now happening with actors too.

This came moments after Florence Pugh spoke about her excitement about being a part of the panel discussion for Dune 2. She said, “I had an amazing time coming in and just hanging around with these people, let alone actually getting to work with them. Coming in here — the power in this room — is because of that first movie, and we felt that when we went on set every single day. So it feels really, really special being here with the second one.”