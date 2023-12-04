LIVE TV
ugc_banner

When Tom Hanks worked as Bellman and delivered a bag to Cher in her hotel room

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United StatesEdited By: Kirtika KatiraUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
main img

Cher and Tom Hanks's picture-perfect moment. Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Tom Hanks once worked as a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel in the 1970s. At the time, he got the chance to work for Cher and deliver a bag to her hotel room. Scroll to know the full story.

Renowned actor Tom Hanks took a delightful trip down memory lane during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, joined by Cher, Julia Roberts, and Timothée Chalamet. The 67-year-old actor shared a charming anecdote from his youthful days working as a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel in the 1970s.

Hanks revealed that he had the privilege of working for Cher during that time. Recounting the story, he explained how he delivered a bag to Cher's room at the hotel when she was with one of her rock-and-roll husbands.

"You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, 'Hey, run this up to Cher's room,' so I did. I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, 'Yeah, that's it. Thanks, kid.' And that was it. So I have worked for Cher," Hanks nostalgically recounted.

trending now

The incident took place sometime in 1975 or 1976 when Cher was romantically linked with Gregg Allman, the Allman Brothers Band frontman whom she married in June 1975.

During the talk show, Hanks showered Cher with praise, particularly commending her performance in the 2018 film Mamma Mia! 2, where she played the role of Ruby Sheridan. He described the moment when Cher sings "Fernando" as "motion picture perfection."

Chalamet and Roberts also joined in, sharing their favourite Cher films—Moonstruck and Silkwood, respectively. This prompted Hanks to propose a group outing to the cinema, suggesting a "Cher-a-thon." Roberts enthusiastically endorsed the idea.

Kirtika Katira

Meet Kirtika Katira, the multifaceted sub-editor at WION who seamlessly navigates the worlds of entertainment, fashion, beauty, and fitness. With an eagle eye for trends, she fearlessly dives into the ever-changing realms of style and aesthetics. As a self-professed fitness aficionado, she wholeheartedly embraces a holistic approach to life. Brace yourself as you join her on an enlightening journey as she effortlessly blends her passions into captivating stories that inspire and empower readers.

RELATED

Taylor Swift turns cheerleader for Travis Kelce at Packers-Chiefs game in Wisconsin

Sanjana Sanghi to WION on what makes her latest film 'Kadak Singh' a must-watch

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire trailer out! Titans team up to battle new monsterverse villain

Topics