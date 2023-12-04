When Tom Hanks worked as Bellman and delivered a bag to Cher in her hotel room

Renowned actor Tom Hanks took a delightful trip down memory lane during his appearance on The Graham Norton Show, joined by Cher, Julia Roberts, and Timothée Chalamet. The 67-year-old actor shared a charming anecdote from his youthful days working as a bellman at the Oakland Hilton Hotel in the 1970s.

Hanks revealed that he had the privilege of working for Cher during that time. Recounting the story, he explained how he delivered a bag to Cher's room at the hotel when she was with one of her rock-and-roll husbands.

"You were with one of your rock-and-roll husbands, and we had your bag. And then word came down, 'Hey, run this up to Cher's room,' so I did. I knocked on the door and I put it down and you came out and said, 'Yeah, that's it. Thanks, kid.' And that was it. So I have worked for Cher," Hanks nostalgically recounted.

The incident took place sometime in 1975 or 1976 when Cher was romantically linked with Gregg Allman, the Allman Brothers Band frontman whom she married in June 1975.

During the talk show, Hanks showered Cher with praise, particularly commending her performance in the 2018 film Mamma Mia! 2, where she played the role of Ruby Sheridan. He described the moment when Cher sings "Fernando" as "motion picture perfection."