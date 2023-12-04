Cardi B makes her gorgeous runway debut at Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 show

Rapper Cardi B strutted down the catwalk for the first time at Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 show in Los Angeles on Saturday. The 31-year-old artist made a bold fashion statement in a bright blue faux fur off-the-shoulder coat, stealing the spotlight with her bustier bodysuit underneath. Her runway debut was accentuated by dazzling jewellery, including diamond studs, a ring, and a flashy diamond chain adorned with the luxury brand's logo.

The Paris-based fashion house, known for its avant-garde designs, hosted its first show since the controversial holiday campaign of 2022. The event transformed a shut-down street in Hancock Park into a runway, with the iconic Hollywood sign providing a picturesque backdrop.

Sharing her excitement for the moment, Cardi B shared a photo of herself on Twitter with a caption that read, "On my way to Chic-fil-A!" Check it out below!

On my way to chic fil A! pic.twitter.com/8HOWgo75C9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2023

The star-studded event attracted A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Salma Hayek. The show, orchestrated by designer Demna, showcased a creative fusion of L.A. fashion codes, including activewear, grunge, and eveningwear. Kardashian, a long-time Balenciaga fan and ambassador, embodied the brand's edgy vibes in nude lace leggings, a high-neck top, and a black Balenciaga logo jacket. Kendall Jenner was also spotted at the event with her sister. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Hayek added a pop of colour to the event with neon pink heels and accessories, while Kidman, recently named a brand ambassador, opted for an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. Expressing her excitement, Kidman revealed her anticipation for "creating more memories together" with the brand. Check out more pictures below!

Cardi's husband Offset graced a Balenciaga catwalk during Paris Fashion Week in 2021. The Migos rapper strutted in head-to-toe Balenciaga for the Spring/Summer 2022 show, a moment Cardi proudly shared on Instagram.