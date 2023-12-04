Cardi B makes her gorgeous runway debut at Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 show
Story highlights
Cardi B has checked another box from her goals checklist. The diva recently made her runway debut at Balenciaga's street show.
Cardi B has checked another box from her goals checklist. The diva recently made her runway debut at Balenciaga's street show.
Rapper Cardi B strutted down the catwalk for the first time at Balenciaga's pre-fall 2024 show in Los Angeles on Saturday. The 31-year-old artist made a bold fashion statement in a bright blue faux fur off-the-shoulder coat, stealing the spotlight with her bustier bodysuit underneath. Her runway debut was accentuated by dazzling jewellery, including diamond studs, a ring, and a flashy diamond chain adorned with the luxury brand's logo.
The Paris-based fashion house, known for its avant-garde designs, hosted its first show since the controversial holiday campaign of 2022. The event transformed a shut-down street in Hancock Park into a runway, with the iconic Hollywood sign providing a picturesque backdrop.
Sharing her excitement for the moment, Cardi B shared a photo of herself on Twitter with a caption that read, "On my way to Chic-fil-A!" Check it out below!
trending now
On my way to chic fil A! pic.twitter.com/8HOWgo75C9— Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 3, 2023
The star-studded event attracted A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, and Salma Hayek. The show, orchestrated by designer Demna, showcased a creative fusion of L.A. fashion codes, including activewear, grunge, and eveningwear. Kardashian, a long-time Balenciaga fan and ambassador, embodied the brand's edgy vibes in nude lace leggings, a high-neck top, and a black Balenciaga logo jacket. Kendall Jenner was also spotted at the event with her sister. Check it out below.
Meanwhile, Hayek added a pop of colour to the event with neon pink heels and accessories, while Kidman, recently named a brand ambassador, opted for an all-black Balenciaga ensemble. Expressing her excitement, Kidman revealed her anticipation for "creating more memories together" with the brand. Check out more pictures below!
Cardi's husband Offset graced a Balenciaga catwalk during Paris Fashion Week in 2021. The Migos rapper strutted in head-to-toe Balenciaga for the Spring/Summer 2022 show, a moment Cardi proudly shared on Instagram.
The Balenciaga show marked Demna's return following the controversy surrounding the "Gift Collection" campaign in 2022. The campaign faced backlash for inappropriate imagery involving children, prompting the brand to issue apologies and take down the ads. Balenciaga filed a lawsuit against the production company and its creative director personally apologised in a statement and expressed a commitment to learning and engaging with child protection organisations to address the serious subject of child abuse.