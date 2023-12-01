Absurd! Louis Vuitton is selling boots that look like human-leg for over Rs 200,000
Story highlights
The design of the boots, which have an uncanny resemblance with a woman's leg, features a black heels with white soaks and leg calves. The luxury brand is selling the boots at the price of USD 2,750 (Rs 2.2 lakh).
The design of the boots, which have an uncanny resemblance with a woman's leg, features a black heels with white soaks and leg calves. The luxury brand is selling the boots at the price of USD 2,750 (Rs 2.2 lakh).
In the fashion world, there are no boundaries for experiments. Time and again, we have often seen a bunch of bizarre fashion things coming and that too from high-end brands, and what is even more strange is that people love to buy them without any regret. One such item, that has raised the eyebrows of the netizens is the boots that come from luxury brand Louis Vuitton.
The winter season is upon us and a luxury brand has recently released a new collection of boots that has quickly gone viral. Can you guess why? It's because the boots resemble human legs! Yes, you have read it right! Not only this, but the fashion brand has even released the boots in two different skin tone colours.
The design of the boots has an uncanny resemblance to a woman's leg wearing black high heels with white socks and leg calves. The luxury brand is selling the boots at the exorbitant price of USD 2,750 (Rs 2.2 lakh).
Also read: Jodie Foster laments prolonged superhero phase: Not why I became an actor
The description of the product reads, ''Supple calfskin is painted by hand to create the illusion of a sock, complete with ribbed detailing and the LV Initials, worn inside a black shoe. Each hand-crafted model is unique, and finished with a high heel and a back zip for easy fitting.”
trending now
The eye-catching weird shoe that looks like a human leg has drawn hilarious reactions from the netizens.
One Instagram user said that the shoe looks like prosthetics. He commented on a post of an Instagram Fashion influencer Isabelle Allain, who reviewed the boots.
He wrote, ''I thought these boots were prosthetics.''
Another user wrote, ''This boots are hideous.''
Third user wrote, ''When you start running out of ideas 😂.''