Priyanka Chopra wishes Vir Das on Emmy win, he says 'thank you for breaking the initial door'

Vir Das recently won an Emmy award for his comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. The actor-comedian was over the moon after the win and shared his gratitude towards his fans who have supported him on his journey. He recently shared a couple of pictures of the flower bouquet that Priyanka Chopra sent him after his win.

Calling her “awesome”, Vir Das said that he can’t thank him enough for the sweet gesture. He shared a post on X and wrote, "Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome!" The handwritten note sent along with the flowers read, "Dear Vir, wishing you huge congratulations on your Emmy win! Such a well deserved and wonderful accomplishment! With love, Priyanka, Mary and your friends at Purple Pebble Pictures." Purple Pebble Pictures is a film production company established by actor and producer Priyanka.

Thank you @priyankachopra for the flowers and for every door you’ve opened for the rest of us. You’re awesome! pic.twitter.com/WPZJ28CFCp — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 30, 2023 ×

Earlier this year, Vir spoke about being compared to Priyanka Chopra, and said there was a “big difference” between them as he reflected on their success in the US. He had said that while he was performing on popular celebrity chat shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Priyanka was seen as a guest on those American shows.