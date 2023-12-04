Sanjana Sanghi to WION on what makes her latest film 'Kadak Singh' a must-watch

Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kadak Singh has been making a buzz much before its official premiere. The mystery film that falls somewhere between the bridges of an emotional drama and a whodunnit, Kadak Singh opened to a crackling response as the makers introduced their film with its trailer at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India in Goa. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film promises to blow away the audience with its story.

The film, Kadak Singh, tells the story of a man who was investigating a financial crime when he found himself in a hospital, in a state of retrograde amnesia with severe memory lapses of his time before the diagnosis and the subsequent hospitalisation. Kadak is played by Pankaj Tripathi who starts discovering who he is and what his life was before the diagnosis. Sanjana plays Sakshi, Kadak’s daughter, whom he has forgotten about completely.

With her film barely a few days away from its official premiere on ZEE5 on December 8, Sanjana spoke about how makers and the cast worked to blend the different genres that this film caters to while giving a performance that will entertain the audiences. She said, “This was something we all had to sit down and work on together as a team. Tony Da, along with his brilliant team of Associate Directors Shami, Anush, Pankaj Sir, and myself, as well as the rest of the cast when required spent a significant amount of time amidst presentations, excel sheets, and flow charts. The script demanded such elements; there were numerous timelines, plot points, etc etc. That one had to really work on it. I won't delve into the technical details because those can be quite boring. It all goes back to just steller writing—figuring out the character arcs while unraveling the thriller was the most enjoyable part.”