Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh opens IFFI with trailer launch

As the International Film Festival (IFFI), Goa, commenced on November 20, OTT platform ZEE5 got the opportunity to showcase its trailer for its upcoming feature, Kadak Singh. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi in a leading role alongwith Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sanjana Sanghi and Jaya Ahsan. The film’s trailer launch was a part of the opening ceremony of IFFI 2023.

Kadak Singh will premiere on ZEE5 on 8th December 2023. The film is also set to mark its world premiere at IFFI under ‘Gala Premieres’ category and the high-profile event will be attended by the entire cast and crew amidst much excitement and anticipation.

Directed by national award-winning director, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary, Kadak Singh is a Wiz Films and KVN Production in association with Opus Communications. The film follows the life of AK Shrivastav aka Kadak Singh, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes who is currently battling retrograde amnesia. The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction.

Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart. It is also the story of a dysfunctional family and how they come closer due to a series of unforeseen events leading to a rollercoaster of emotions. The film highlights relationships in different forms and how these relationships provide different perspectives, helping the story move forward.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi said, "Kadak Singh is unlike anything I have played before. He is an unusual character, and it was such joy portraying such a layered personality. Additionally, I got to work with some incredible talent including Tony Da, Parvathy, Jaya and the young and enthusiastic ones like Sanjana. Everyone’s combined energy and passion really transformed the film from the pages to the screen. Also, it was exciting to launch the trailer at IFFI last night and see audience’s reaction to the trailer for the first time ever. We are also screening the film here at IFFI so we are excited for that too.”