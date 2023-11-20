Madhuri Dixit conferred with special recognition award at IFFI 2023

For her immense contribution to Indian cinema, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was honoured with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' award at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival in Goa, India. Praising Madhuri's unparalleled talent and versatility, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote on X, "An icon across the ages, @MadhuriDixit has graced our screens with unparalleled talent for four incredible decades. From the effervescent Nisha to the captivating Chandramukhi, the majestic Begum Para to the indomitable Rajjo, her versatility knows no bounds.''

He said further, ''Today, we are filled with admiration as we present the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award to the talented, charismatic actress who has redefined excellence in cinema, at the 54th International Film Festival of India. A celebration of an extraordinary journey, a tribute to an everlasting legacy!"



Reacting to the big honour, Madhuri said, "I am very honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works."

The nine-day film festival has kicked off today at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. This year, a new category of awards - Best Web Series (OTT) Category has been included.



Bollywood stars like Vijay Sethupathi, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh, among others, will attend the festival.



Madhuri has had a career spanning decades and is known for her powerful performances and illustrious dance career. In addition to her acting skills, the "Dhak Dhak" girl is admired for her exceptional dancing abilities.