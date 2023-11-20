Babil Khan to make his debut at the 54th International Film Festival of India

Bollywood actor Babil Khan, fresh from the release of Netflix India's The Railway Men, is poised to make his debut at the esteemed 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Recognized for its presentation of the finest in global cinema, the festival will serve as a global stage for this emerging talent.

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India is dedicated to spotlighting the pinnacle of world cinema and providing a platform for filmmakers and talents worldwide. Babil Khan, renowned for his versatile performances, has delivered compelling acts within the past year—from Qala to Friday Night Plan, culminating in his recent release, The Railway Men.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity, Babil Khan stated, "It is an absolute honor to be invited to the prestigious International Film Festival of India. This festival has a rich history of celebrating outstanding cinematic achievements and is known for bringing the world to India. I am thrilled to be a part of it. It's a platform that has showcased the work of some of the finest filmmakers, and what could be better than meeting all the cinema enthusiasts? I am looking forward to meeting the world's most talented people at our India's festival."

The 54th edition of IFFI is designed to provide a comprehensive view of the global film landscape. A highlight event is the panel discussion titled "In Conversation: Bringing Stories Rooted in Reality to Screen." The panel will concentrate on authentic portrayals of characters and cultural settings, underlining their significance in resonating with audiences on an emotional level. In a world saturated with fiction, this panel celebrates the power of reality-driven storytelling in creating meaningful and relatable cinematic experiences.