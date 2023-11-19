Pak actress Sabeena to WION on love for Rakhi Sawant, SRK and latest show Kabli Pulao

Amongst one of the most heart-touching stories of romance coming from Pakistan in the recent, connecting borders and mending relationships is a sweet drama series titled Kabli Pulao. With the series being broadcast in India on Zindagi since November 11, we got in touch with the show’s lead cast Sabeena Farooq who plays an Afghan refugee girl Barbeena, who falls in love with a middle-aged Lahori Punjabi man. Raised in different cultures, the two meet up at an interesting juncture of their lives.

Talking about her experience on the set of Kabli Pulao, Sabeena detailed how it was one of the most memorable sets to be on. Read the excerpts of our conversation here:

WION: How was it like working on Kabli Pulao and what can the audiences expect from the show?

Sabeena Farooq: It stands as one of my most memorable experiences, and I genuinely wish to relive it. Despite the challenging character, it was an incredible journey. We had a great time shooting, and the beautifully written script added to the overall amazing experience.

Audiences can anticipate a non-judgmental perspective on the unfolding plot twists. In Pakistan, where the show aired, audiences tended to scrutinise every twist, but Kabli Pulao is remarkably unpredictable. Expect the unexpected. The show also weaves in subtle hints of family culture and drama.

WION: The story takes a unique look at romance and familial relationships. What was your initial thought while signing up for this project?

Sabeena Farooq: The character I portrayed was exquisitely crafted, portraying a unique form of love. Beyond the family dynamics, it was the unconventional love story and the journey of how the characters come together and fall in love that intrigued me the most.

WION: Will Indians get a feel of contemporary Pakistani city life via Kabli Pulao?

Sabeena Farooq: Yes, to some extent, as many societal issues and taboos are similar in both countries. However, the show predominantly focuses on the dynamics of the characters rather than showcasing contemporary Pakistani city life.

WION: How do you feel about your show debuting in India?

Sabeena Farooq: It feels historic since this is the first time a show is simultaneously airing in both countries. The prospect of making history is genuinely thrilling for me, and I would cherish this experience throughout my life.

WION: Do you watch Bollywood and other Indian language films and shows? If yes, is there something you have liked in the recent past?

Sabeena Farooq: Indeed, I enjoy watching a lot of Bollywood content. I'm a big fan of Rakhi Sawant as she never fails to brighten my mood on social media. Apart from dramas, I regularly watch Bollywood shows and movies, with a recent binge-watch of Four More Shots and the last movie being Pathaan.

WION: Now that ban on Pakistani artists has been removed after the recent Supreme Court judgement, can we expect Pakistani artists to return to the Hindi entertainment industry?