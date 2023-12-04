'Jasprit Bumrah should...': India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shares advice for pacer

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has shared a valuable advice for speedster Jasprit Bumrah. During a recent interaction, the 25-year-old Neeraj lauded Bumrah -- who made a stunning international comeback during August after a 11-month hiatus due to back injury -- and revealed he finds his bowling action unique. However, Neeraj has asked Bumrah to 'lengthen' his run-up to add more pace in his bowling.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Neeraj said, "I like Jasprit Bumrah, I find his action unique. I feel he should lengthen his run-up to add more pace. As a javelin thrower, we often discuss how bowlers can increase their pace if they start their run-up from a little further back. I like Bumrah’s style."

Bumrah made a return to international cricket, since September 2022, during India's two T20Is versus Ireland in Dublin in mid-August. Captaining the side, he ended with four scalps and the Player-of-the-Series award. He followed it up with four wickets in India's victorious run in the 2023 Asia Cup. Following that, he returned with 20 wickets in India's 2023 ODI World Cup run, where Rohit Sharma & Co. ended as runners-up.

Speaking about India's ODI WC final loss, to Australia in Ahmedabad last month, Neeraj was in attendance at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium for the summit clash. He feels Australia had 'an edge at the start', leading to their easy six-wicket win eventually.

In this regard, Neeraj opined, "Maybe, somewhere mentally, the Australian team held an edge at the start. When they bowled, I found they had a strong mindset. In the end, they had completely flipped it over. He added, "They were confident about their game."

Talking about Bumrah, the 30-year-old is on a break and will return during India's two Tests versus hosts South Africa, starting later this month.

