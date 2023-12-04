India: Fresh violence erupts in Manipur as 13 die in gunfight

Fresh bout of violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on Monday (Dec 4), killing at least 13, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The incident transpired in the Tengnoupal district of the state around noon when two groups of militants at Leithu village near Saibol went against each other.

“The nearest security forces were about 10 km away from this place. Once our forces moved in and reached the place, they found 13 bodies in the Leithu village. The forces did not find any weapons next to the bodies,” an officer was quoted as saying by the publication.

The authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased people but according to reports, the dead are not from the Leithu area. They could have come from another area and engaged in gunfight with a separate group.

The rise in violence comes a day after the government lifted the ban on mobile and internet services after seven months except in border areas in some tense districts.

Previous incidents of violence

Last month, two people were killed in a similar gunfight between the Haraothel and Kobsha villages in the Kangpokpi district. Condemning the attack on the Kuki-Zo community, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) enforced an "emergency shutdown" across the district as a sign of protest at the time.

Similarly, in September, a popular tribal songwriter-composer was among six killed while 14 others were injured on the state's volatile Bishnupur-Churachandpur border. where the divide between the valley and hill districts has led to an escalation in violence.

42-year-old LS Mangboi Lhungdim, credited for penning the tribal anthem “I gam hilou ham (Is this not our land?)” was killed in the gunfight between Meitei and Kuki groups.

What is happening in Manipur?

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May. Over 180 people have been killed while tens of thousands have been displaced. The violence started after a court ordered the state government to consider extending special economic benefits and quotas in government jobs and education enjoyed by the tribal Kuki people to the majority Meitei population as well.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Meanwhile, Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

What started with street protests spiralled into an armed conflict. The Narendra Modi-led central government even faced a 'no-trust motion' in the parliament, brought by the newly-minted opposition bloc called INDIA, for failing to address the situation in the state.