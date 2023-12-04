Iran Revolutionary Guard chief's open threat to Israel: 'You will collapse in 48 hrs if...'

Major General Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday (Dec 3) that the Israeli regime would collapse in 48 hours if another military action like the Al-Aqsa Storm operation broke out. According to a report by the news agency ANI, Major General Salami said, "Israel will be removed from the political geography of the world in 48 hours."

Salami added that Israel was in a painful situation following a surprise attack by Hamas on Oct 7. A few days back, the IRGC chief issued a renewed threat of war against the United States and Israel.

"We fight against America, Israel, and anyone who challenges the grandeur of the Islamic Republic," he said last Thursday, according to a report by Iran International.

Iran has been a long-time supporter of Hamas both financially and militarily. Since the start of the Oct 7 war, Iran has refrained from direct involvement in the conflict beyond its leaders' and commanders' incitement.

Iran urges Muslim states to cut ties with Israel for limited period

Last month, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appealed to Muslim states with political ties with Israel to at least cut them for a limited time.

"Some Muslim governments sometimes condemn the bombings in assemblies and statements and the like -some don't even do that. This (condemnation) is not enough. They should cut off this vital artery of the Zionist regime. They should not allow oil, energy, goods and the like to enter the Zionist regime, they should limit their political relations [with the Zionist regime] at least for a limited period of time - let's say one year or less or more - cut off," Supreme Leader Khamenei said during an IRGC exhibition in Tehran on Nov 19.

"Well, now the president of the United States, the chancellor of Germany, the president of France, the prime minister of England, they are defending and helping such an entity and identity (Israel). What does this mean? It means that the issue of racial discrimination, which is one of the most important issues in the world today, and humanity has opened its eyes (to it) and racial discrimination is one of the most hateful ideas and trends, these famous gentlemen (mentioned earlier) all believe in racial discrimination and have no objection to racial discrimination," he added.