Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: At least five dead, Chennai Airport disrupted

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 08:04 PM IST
main img

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel prepare for a rescue operation to help trapped civilians following heavy rainfall in Chennai on December 4, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Cyclone Michaung Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh on Monday (Dec 4) under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The state government has issued an alert to the eight districts as it nears the southern coastal region before landfall. 

An alert was issued to the districts of Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada. 

Also, heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the northern part of Tamil Nadu. The authorities have declared a holiday for officers and schools on December 5. 

Follow WION for live updates: 

04 Dec 2023, 8:01 PM (IST)
Chennai Airport disrupted

Chennai Airport has been disrupted. It will be remained closed till Tuesday morning. 

04 Dec 2023, 7:55 PM (IST)
iPhone production halted in Chennai

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn and Pegatron on Monday (Dec 4) halted production of Apple iPhones at their facilities near the south Indian city of Chennai in Tamil Nadu, owing to the incessant rains in the region brought by Cyclone Michuang, according to a Reuters report.  

Click Here to read full report

04 Dec 2023, 7:50 PM (IST)
Cyclone Michaung kills at least five people

The Chennai police said that they have received reports of five deaths across the city due to the heavy rains. 

04 Dec 2023, 7:36 PM (IST)
Public holiday in four Tamil Nadu districts

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

04 Dec 2023, 7:33 PM (IST)
Heavy rains disrupt life in TN

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in the northern part of Tamil Nadu as various parts of the state have been inundated, raising fears of a repeat of the 2015 deluge. 

In Tamil Nadu, the airport in the state capital Chennai was expected to be closed until late Monday. 

04 Dec 2023, 7:32 PM (IST)
Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh today under the influence of cyclonic storm 'Michaung' as the state government issued an alert to the eight districts as it nears the southern coastal region before landfall. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the cyclone with senior officials on Monday and set several relief efforts in motion.