Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: At least five dead, Chennai Airport disrupted

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.