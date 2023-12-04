WATCH | Airport runway inundated, crocodile spotted on road, Cyclone Michaung causes mayhem in Chennai

As Cyclone Michaung approached the north coast of Tamil Nadu, several areas in Chennai experienced severe waterlogging. People have been sharing videos of the flooded roads and submerged cars on social media platforms. Authorities in Tamil Nadu have also declared the closure of schools, colleges, and government offices.

Meanwhile, Chennai airport suspended 12 domestic outbound flights and four international flights. Due to the harsh weather conditions, the Chennai airport authorities asked the airlines to divert three international flights to Bengaluru. A video showing the waterlogged runway at Chennai airport has been going viral on X. The airport authorities grounded the flights as rainwater entered the runway, prompting them to close the runway until 11:00 pm IST on Monday. Flood hits the chennai airport

#ChennaiRains#ChennaiCorporation #ChennaiAirport#Animal #RanbirKapoor @Portalcoin#BiggBoss17 #Melodi #IndianNavyDay #CycloneMichuang #ChennaiFloods #DunkiTrailer #TheBoysS4 #BitcoinETFpic.twitter.com/QS8n6XRxzI — Marcos | ❤️ $AFG (@Moin65786763) December 4, 2023 × The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. After Chennai, Cyclone Michaung will head towards Andhra Pradesh. It will make landfall near Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

The storm has impacted several lives and forced families to look for ways to stay safe amid the flood-like situation on the roads.

In another viral video posted by an X user, a man spotted a crocodile in Chennai during the night. The reptile was in the Perungalathar area of the city, crawling on the roadside before disappearing into the bushes. Crocodile🐊 on the streets of Chennai.#CycloneMichuang pic.twitter.com/ohLGpu4sMG — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 4, 2023 × Another video from Chennai, posted on Twitter, shows cars floating on the roads as the city gets flooded with rainwater. Apartment in Pallikaranai, Chennai



Effect of #CycloneMichuang 😕😕



Stay safe chennai!!#ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/txiJtrq1BQ — vittoba.balaji (@balavittoba) December 4, 2023 × Tamil Nadu government has deployed disaster response force personnel to tackle the situation in Chennai and neighbouring areas. Many people in vulnerable areas have moved to relief camps.

Tamil Nadu government has housed 685 people from vulnerable areas and set up 162 relief centres in Chennai, Business Today reported. They have also deployed 14 disaster response teams of 350 personnel and nine National Disaster Response Force teams of 225 personnel in the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung. The state government has also released helpline numbers: 1070 (state), 1077 (district), and 9445869848 (Whatsapp).

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to get information about the state's preparations ahead of the landfall on the east coast state. Meanwhile, the IMD has also advised fishermen not to be in the sea during this time.