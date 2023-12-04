South India Weather Update: IMD issues warning for several places due to Cyclone Michaung; Check details here

South India Weather Update: In the wake of Cyclone Michaung, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, including Puducherry.

IMD issued the warning for these cities: Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The weather agency also alerted the residents living in these areas of waterlogging, slippery roads, adverse traffic and damage to loose and unsecured structures.

Many places in Chennai experienced massive waterlogging on Monday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said their teams rescued around 15 people from the Tambaran area near Peerkankaranai and Perungalathur.

In the upcoming days, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy showers due to Cyclone Michaung. Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Monday because of the bad weather. Chennai has also suspended suburban train services till Monday, ANI reported. The Southern Railways said, "Only Passenger Specials will operate in these sections until further advice."

When will Cyclone Michaung make landfall?

Cyclone Michaung might intensify and hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjacent north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 evening.

In a special bulletin, IMD said, "It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4 forenoon." It also mentioned, "It would move nearly northwards, almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph."

Cyclone Michaung will pass through Chennai on December 4. However, it will make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5.

On Sunday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to get information about the state's preparations ahead of the landfall on the east coast state.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also advised fishermen not to be in the sea during this time. They also asked the fishermen already in the sea to return to the coast by Sunday.