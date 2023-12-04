Buoyed by electoral success, PM Modi asks oppn not to vent ire on first day of parliament’s winter session

A day after securing a resounding win in three state elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the opposition parties on Monday (Dec 5), the first day of the Winter Session of Lok Sabha, asking them to engage in meaningful discussion inside the parliament instead of venting their anger.

Briefing the reporters outside the parliament, Modi advised the opposition leaders to learn from their defeat and refrain from spreading negativity.

BJP's track record made anti-incumbency wave 'irrelevant'

"If I speak on the basis of the recent elections' results, this is a golden opportunity for our colleagues sitting in the Opposition. Instead of taking out your anger of defeat in this session, if you go ahead with positivity and learn from the defeat and leave behind the tendency of negativity of the last 9 years, the country will change their point of view for them," he said.

“I have been urging for your (Opposition) cooperation in the House. Today, I also speak politically - it is beneficial for you too if you give a message of positivity to the country. It is not right for democracy if your image becomes that of hatred and negativity. Opposition is equally important for democracy, it should be equally capable," he added.

He said that the Bhartiya Janata Party‘s (BJP) victory was possible because of its proven track record of good governance, which rendered the anti-incumbency wave “irrelevant”.

"When there is good governance, when there is devotion to public welfare, the word ‘anti-incumbency’ becomes irrelevant. You can call it ‘pro-incumbency’ or ‘good governance’ or ‘transparency’ or ‘concrete plans for public welfare’ - but this has been the experience. After such an excellent public mandate, we are meeting at this new temple of Parliament.”

Issues to be discussed on first day

The first day of the session would most likely cause a ruckus as the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lower House over a "cash-for-query" complaint has been listed for discussion in the House.

Moitra has been accused of receiving cash and expensive gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions behalf of him in parliament.

During this session, the government is expected to clear the bill reforming the Indian criminal laws.

Also read | Jaishankar, Amit Shah react as BJP secures power in key states ahead of 2024 elections

Three laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya, have been tabled to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act respectively.