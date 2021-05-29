Top 10 world news: Covid's new variant found, salon sustainability, and more

Vietnam has reported a new variant which is believed to be a combination of the two variants that were first detected in the UK and India. Meanwhile, in the UK a statue of a 17th-century British slave trader will go on temporary display in London after being toppled last June in Bristol.

'Spreads through air': Vietnam reports new variant of coronavirus

A new hybrid variant of the deadly coronavirus has been discovered in Vietnam that spreads through the air.

Israelis should 'go back' to Europe, US: Iran's Quds Force commander

Commander of Iran's Quds Force on Saturday asked Israelis to "go back" to Europe and USA and "rebuild lives" there.

Toppled statue of UK slave trader to go on temporary display

The statue of Edward Colston, a former top official in the Royal African Company, was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter rally in the southwest English city on June 7.

Smokers are 50% more vulnerable to Covid deaths: WHO chief

Smokers are up to 50 per cent more vulnerable to deaths due to novel coronavirus, WHO chief said, urging people to quit smoking.

Italy: Pakistan-origin girl feared dead after refusing arranged marriage

Saman Abbas had refused to marry someone as per her family’s traditional plan. Her family wanted her to marry a cousin in Pakistan, but Abbas protested.

Salon sustainability: Hair cutting being used to contain oil spills

Green Salon Collective (GSC) has signed an agreement with 550 salons in the UK and Ireland to contribute to salon sustainability.

Warning on second DR Congo volcano eruption a 'false alarm'

The government had made an announcement about the eruption just hours ago. This came just a week after Mount Nyiragongo erupted causing devastation and mass exodus.

Indonesia releases Iranian and Panamanian tankers after four months

Indonesia has released an Iranian tanker and a Panamanian vessel that were both seized at the beginning of the year on suspicion of illegal oil transfers, officials said on Saturday.

Hong Kong organisers lose appeal to hold Tiananmen vigil

Organisers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government's bloody crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 said on Saturday, they had lost an appeal to hold this year's rally.

Canadian MP caught naked during telework for second time in a month

In April, the MP was caught standing naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec, his private parts hidden by his phone, while connected by video to a Question Time session in Parliament.