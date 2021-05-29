Smokers are 50% more vulnerable to Covid deaths: WHO chief

Smokers are up to 50 per cent more vulnerable to deaths due to novel coronavirus, WHO chief said, urging people to quit smoking.

"Smokers have up to a 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19, so quitting is best thing smokers can do to lower their risk from this coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart disease and respiratory illnesses," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"We urge all countries to play their part by joining the WHO campaign and creating tobacco-free environments that give people the information, support and tools they need to quit, and quit for good."

The remarks of the WHO director-general comes ahead of World No Tobacco Day on May 31.

The global agency has also partnered with WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook Messenger and WeChat for its Quit Challenge that encourages people to stop using tobacco products.

It shares with users daily tips and encouragement for up to six months to stop them from consuming tobacco products.

The application is a part of the global health agency's Commit to Quit tobacco campaign that is currently focussing in 29 countries for people who are actively trying to give up the use of tobacco but still need assistance.