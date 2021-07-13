Top 10 world news: Covid restrictions being lifted, Tokyo 2020 controversies, and more

Nearly 10 days before the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the event is being surrounded by controversies. The IOC Chief confused 'Japanese' with 'Chinese' in his first-ever public speech since arriving in Tokyo a week ago, and contractors have been arrested for cocaine consumption. Meanwhile, the world is still battling with COVID-19. A day after French leader Emmanuel Macron announced restrictions for unvaccinated people, Germany's Angela Merkel assured that vaccines will not be made compulsory and Scotland has decided to reduce restrictions to level zero.

Click on headlines to read more

Taliban warns Turkey over involvement in Kabul airport

Taliban hit out against Erdogan's regime over its intention to deploy troops to protect Kabul airport even as fighting continues between the militant group and the Afghan forces in several areas.

In pics: Fire in Iraq hospital's COVID-19 unit kills 64

The Iraqi city of Nasiriyah was gripped with grief and anger after a fire swept through a Covid isolation unit, killing 64 people and wounding dozens more.

Nepal PM Oli resigns, questions Supreme Court’s verdict

Addressing the nation on the last day of his tenure, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday expressed confidence on having people’s mandate and questioned the Supreme Court’s verdict.

China begins construction of world’s first commercial modular small reactor

China's Linglong 1 small reactor is capable of generating enough power to serve thousands of households and is being viewed as a source to pave the way ahead towards energy conservation.

UK embarking on unethical experiment, says Lancet on reopening plans

Britain has set July 19 as the date to remove most of the coronavirus restrictions, however, medical journal Lancet says "any strategy that tolerates high levels of infection to be both unethical and illogical".

Police arrest Olympic contractors in Tokyo over alleged cocaine consumption

The four men were reportedly caught between July 3 and 5 before Japan's capital Tokyo was put under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the Olympics.

Blind human rights activist who escaped China in 2012 gets American citizenship

A blind Chinese dissident, who had escaped from his home country to the United States in 2012, has finally received American citizenship.

WATCH | Passenger on airlines duct-taped to seat after she tried to open plane door and bit attendant

A female passenger, in her 30s, ran to the door to open it and bit a flight attendant when she was stopped. She had to be tied to her seat using a zip tie and duct tape.

Two officers injured after shooting in Baltimore; suspect killed

Police in Baltimore said a shooting incident had taken place with two of its officers injured. The officers were hospitalised on Tuesday morning, reports said, including the suspect.

'Not going down this road': Merkel says vaccines not compulsory in Germany

While local authorities are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, Germany’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel, has assured that coronavirus vaccinations will not be made compulsory in the country.