WATCH | Passenger on airlines duct-taped to seat after she tried to open plane door and bit attendant

A passenger on American Airlines was duct-taped to her seat after she flouted several mid-air rules, putting everyone’s lives in danger.

The woman, who is described to be in her 30s and sported green hair, was seen bolting to the airplane’s door.

As per reports, the woman started telling her co-passenger who was sitting right next to her that she does not want the plane to "fly up anymore".

American Airlines passenger was duct taped to her seat after she tried to open the plane door, then bit a flight attendant. pic.twitter.com/nDsu3GWnOP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 11, 2021 ×

After this, she quickly jumped out of her seat and ran towards the door to open it. As soon as the attendants saw this incident, they rushed to tackle the 'odd woman'. However, one of the attendants was bit by the passenger while she was moving the passenger away from the door.

She "started getting more and more agitated and very loud, and the man sitting next to her, along with the flight attendants, kindly tried to console her and calm her, but nothing worked," a passenger told local media.

In order to control the woman, the flight attendants had to tie her to the chair by using duct tape and her limbs were restrained using zip ties.

American Airlines claimed that the woman had physically assaulted their crew and bit an attendant. "For the safety and security of other customers and our crew, the individual was restrained until the flight landed at [Charlotte] and could be met by law enforcement and emergency personnel. We applaud our crew for their professionalism and quick effort to protect those on board," a statement from the airlines read.