Nepal PM Oli resigns, questions Supreme Court’s verdict

Addressing the nation on the last day of his tenure, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday expressed confidence on having people’s mandate and questioned the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I have not been ousted because of people’s mandate but because of the court. I have people’s mandate, trust. The Supreme Court’s decision has pushed away the democracy. It has challenged the multi-party system of the country,” Oli said in his address to the nation.

Oli said the Supreme Court has “crossed its jurisdiction and interfered in political matter”.

The apex court in its verdict ordered President Bhandari to appoint Sher Bahadur Deuba as the successor of now caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The court on Monday reinstated the dissolved House and issued a mandamus to appoint Deuba as Prime Minister.

“The court has no right to appoint Prime Minister. I have people’s mandate. With people’s trust I served the nation for 3.5 years,” he added. He expressed his doubts over the next government.

“People are calling the decision as historic. Of course, it is historic because it will have a long-term impact and people of Nepal will witness it. It is doubtful that the next government will move forward safely,” Oli said.

Oli further highlighted the development work done by his government and said all Nepalese will be vaccinated soon and majority of them by the end of the year.

Senior CPN-UML leader Pradeep Gyawali had earlier said the decision is a blow to the multi-party system of the country.

Deuba is scheduled to be sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of the country today. The oath ceremony will be administered by the president which is likely to take place at 6 PM today.