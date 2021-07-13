Two officers injured after shooting in Baltimore; suspect killed

Police in Baltimore said a shooting incident had taken place with two of its officers injured.

Commissioner Harrison and PIO are responded to shock trauma after a shooting involving two WATF Officers. Media Staging area West Lombard and Penn Street. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 13, 2021 ×

The suspect reportedly died in the incident.

The officers were hospitalised on Tuesday morning, reports said, including the suspect.

The suspect reportedly opened fire at the police officers near a mall.

The officers are reportedly out of danger. The motive of the attacker is still unclear.

(With inputs from Agencies)

