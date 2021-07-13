Two officers injured after shooting in Baltimore; suspect killed

WION Web Team
Baltimore Published: Jul 13, 2021, 07:53 PM(IST)

Shooting (file photo) Photograph:( AFP )

The suspect reportedly opened fire at the police officers near a mall in Baltimore. 

Police in Baltimore said a shooting incident had taken place with two of its officers injured.

The suspect reportedly died in the incident.

The officers were hospitalised on Tuesday morning, reports said, including the suspect.

The suspect reportedly opened fire at the police officers near a mall.

The officers are reportedly out of danger. The motive of the attacker is still unclear. 

(With inputs from Agencies)
 

