Two officers injured after shooting in Baltimore; suspect killed

Shooting (file photo) Photograph:( AFP )
The suspect reportedly opened fire at the police officers near a mall in Baltimore.
Police in Baltimore said a shooting incident had taken place with two of its officers injured.
Commissioner Harrison and PIO are responded to shock trauma after a shooting involving two WATF Officers. Media Staging area West Lombard and Penn Street.— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) July 13, 2021
The suspect reportedly died in the incident.
The officers were hospitalised on Tuesday morning, reports said, including the suspect.
The officers are reportedly out of danger. The motive of the attacker is still unclear.
