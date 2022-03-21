Top 10 world news: Chinese plane crash, Ukraine conflict latest, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Mar 21, 2022, 08:59 PM(IST)

Top 10 World News Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Check out what's happening around the world in Top 10 World News

Crash of Chinese passenger jet has hit headlines, more than 100 people have perished. Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered probe into the crash. In other news, Kremlin has said that there was no breakthrough yet at Russia-Ukraine peace talks. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

Chinese passenger jet carrying 133 people crashes in Guangxi, Xi orders probe

The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft, and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said.

China

Watch: Final moments of China plane caught on camera just before crash

The passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed onto a mountainside shortly after losing contact with air traffic control.

China

No breakthrough yet at Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on countries to exert influence over Ukraine to make them more 'constructive; at the negotiations.

Ukraine

Russia bombs shopping centre in Kyiv, at least 8 killed: Reports

In the last few days, Russians have been consistently launching attacks on Kyiv while trying to surround the capital.

Russia

In a first, hitting children gets banned in UK’s Wales   

The new law has come into force on Monday. It has been hailed as “historic” by the Labour-led Welsh government and several child protection campaigners. They are also calling for England to follow suit.

Wales

In Delhi, Austrian foreign minister says Putin "miscalculated" his invasion of Ukraine

Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Sidhant Sibal, FM Schallenberg on Austrian Model of neutrality for Ukraine said, " this is something Ukrainians themselves have to decide and we have to respect their own decision".

Austria

Pope Francis reforms Roman Curia with launch of Vatican constitution

Pope Francis issued the Praedicate Evangelium, a 54-page apostolic constitution, on March 19, 2022. (Latin: Preach the Gospel). The apostolic one, Pastor Bonus (Latin: The Good Shepherd), published by Pope John Paul II on June 28, 1988, has been replaced by the Praedicate Evangelium. The new constitution will be implemented on June 5, 2022.

Pope

Hong Kong to ease strict COVID curbs after business backlash

A ban on flights from Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines and the United States will be lifted from April 1.

Hong Kong

Australia to battle misinformation with new regulations for big tech companies

The laws are somewhat similar to the standards imposed by Europe to curb false online content which will come into effect by the end of 2022.

Facebook

Watch: McDonald's employee, 19, runs 10 km each night in hopes of joining Indian Army

The video of the running boy, shot by Indian filmmaker Vinod Kapri has struck a chord with millions. People are lauding the sheer tenacity and ease with which Pradeep Mehra, the 19-year-old, is taking life in his stride.

McDonald's

