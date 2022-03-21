Pope Francis reforms Roman Curia with launch of Vatican constitution

Pope Francis has approved a new constitution for the Vatican's central administration, known as the Curia, which states that any baptised lay Catholic can lead Vatican ministries, including women.

Male clergy, usually cardinals, have led most Vatican offices.

Praedicate Evangelium (Preach the Gospel), the new 54-page constitution, took more than nine years to develop.

On the ninth anniversary of Francis' installation as Pope and the feast of St. Joseph, a key character in Francis' ministry, the document was released on Saturday.

It will take effect on June 5, replacing St John Paul II's founding constitution, Pastor Bonus, which was written in 1988.

One part of the preamble of the constitution says: "The pope, bishops and other ordained ministers are not the only evangelizers in the Church."

It adds that lay men and lay women "should have roles of government and responsibility".

"Any member of the faithful can head a dicastery (Curia department) or organism," according to the principles section, if the pope decides and instals them.

It doesn't differentiate between laymen and laywomen.

According to the 1988 constitution, departments were to be led by a cardinal or a bishop, with the assistance of a secretary, experts, and administrators.



There is an estimated figure of 1.2 billion Catholics globally.

(With inputs from agencies)