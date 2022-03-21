Chinese passenger jet carrying 133 people crashes in Guangxi: State Media

A Chinese passenger plane carrying 133 people has crashed in southern China.

According to Chinese official media, the Boeing 737, operated by Chinese Eastern Airlines, crashed on a hill in Guangxi province while travelling on a domestic route from Kunming to Guangzhou.

Rescue crews are on their way to the collision scene, which is on fire, but the number of casualties remains unknown.

There have been purported videos and photos being shared on social media, but this is the first official confirmation by Chinese state media.

China Eastern Airlines 737 carrying 133 people crashes in southern China - CCTV. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/cga0VJPFNA — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 21, 2022 ×

We are following multiple unconfirmed reports about a possible accident involving China Eastern Airlines flight #MU5735 a Boeing 737-89P (B-1791) en route from Kunming to Guanghzou, China. pic.twitter.com/d8MhU7mZPv — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) March 21, 2022 ×

According to the flight replay, the plane appears to have plunged 30,000 feet in less than two minutes.