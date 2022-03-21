In a first, hitting children gets banned in UK’s Wales   

Smacking and slapping children have been banned in Wales, the UK. The general public has also been told to inform social services or police if any parent is found doing the same, said a Guardian report.

This kind of physical punishment seems to have been used by the parents till now to bring obedience to children.

The new law has come into force on Monday. It has been hailed as “historic” by the Labour-led Welsh government and several child protection campaigners. They are also calling for England to follow suit.

But several critics have also expressed concerns that it may also haunt parents while trying to do their best to ensure a bright future for children. It may also lead to malicious allegations by unruly children or neighbours.

This legislation removes the defence of “reasonable punishment”, which has been in force for a long time in England and Wales. It has made all forms of physical punishment meted out to children like hitting, smacking, slapping and shaking, illegal. The law will also apply to visitors in Wales.

Julie Morgan, deputy minister, social services, who has been campaigning for the change in law for over two decades, said, “Today is a historic moment for children and their rights in Wales as we make physically punishing children a thing of the past.”

