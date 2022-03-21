World Down Syndrome Day 2022: What is it? The theme, history, and quotes

Every year on March 21, World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is commemorated.

It is a global effort that takes place every year to raise awareness about Down Syndrome.

Down syndrome is caused by an extra partial (or full) copy of chromosome 21 in an individual, according to the official website of the United Nations (UN).

Although the cause of Down syndrome is unknown, it has always been a part of the human condition.

The Theme for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) 2022

'#InclusionMeans' is the topic for World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) this year.

It emphasises the need for worldwide awareness and discussion about Down Syndrome, which will enable people all across the world to campaign for full inclusion of people with Down syndrome and disabilities in society.

History

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) designated March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day.

In the year 2012, it was commemorated for the first time.

Quotes:

“She represents a step toward creating a world where you can have Down syndrome and still dream big. Where you can have Down syndrome and still be seen as beautiful and worthy.” ― Ashley Asti, Up: A Love Letter to the Down Syndrome Community ×

“People with Down syndrome can do anything—really, really, really anything!” ― Brittany Schiavone ×

“Having Down syndrome is like being born normal. I am just like you and you are just like me. We are all born in different ways, that is the way I can describe it. I have a normal life.” — Chris Burke ×