Top 10 world news: China's exit ban on Tibetans, Ugandan minister assassinated, and more

China is preventing millions from leaving the country, according to a Spain-based rights group Safeguard Defenders. The communist country is preventing Tibetans from getting passports to prevent them from visiting India and meeting the Dalai Lama. In another shocking development, Semafor news outlet has suggested that there could be a link between Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News and a meeting between Rupert Murdoch and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Meanwhile, the news of Ugandan minister, Retired Colonel Charles Engola, being shot and killed by his bodyguard also made global headlines.

Click on the headlines to read more.

Exclusive: China's exit bans prevent Tibetans from visiting Dalai Lama in India - Safeguard Defenders to WION China under Xi Jinping has been preventing millions of people from leaving the country, according to a new report by Spain-based rights group Safeguard Defenders. Speaking to WION after the release of the report, the NGO said the so-called exit bans are preventing Tibetans from getting passports to visit the Dalai Lama in India.

Is Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky behind Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News? Media baron Rupert Murdoch reportedly had a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky weeks before firing Fox News' star anchor Tucker Carlson, according to Semafor news outlet.

Ugandan minister Charles Engola shot and killed by bodyguard: Reports A minister in Uganda was shot and killed by his bodyguard on Tuesday (May 2). Retired Colonel Charles Engola served in the government of President Yoweri Museveni as the junior minister in charge of labour, employment and industrial relations.

Sudan: 100,000 refugees have fled into neighbouring countries, number could rise to 800,000 - UN The ongoing fighting in Sudan has displaced hundreds of thousands of people within the country, and a high number of Sudanese escaped across the borders and into neighbouring nations. As per a United Nations estimate released on Tuesday, the fighting has caused more than 330,000 people to flee their homes within the country, and over 100,000 people have crossed into neighbouring countries.

Environmental groups in US sue FAA over SpaceX Starship explosion Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a transportation agency of the US government that regulates all aspects of civil aviation, was sued by environmental and cultural heritage organisations for allowing SpaceX to launch a rocket without a comprehensive environmental review.

IBM pauses hiring as it looks to replace 7800 jobs with AI; Know what positions are at stake The biggest fear of Artificial Intelligence (AI) critics might be coming true as it is set to replace at least 7,800 jobs at International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. AI critics have long argued the advancement of AI-led automation can lead to mass unemployment across industries.

Gujarat High Court refuses to entertain Rahul Gandhi’s plea for interim protection, reserves order on stay The Gujarat High Court Tuesday rejected the plea filed for interim protection for Rahul Gandhi, India’s top opposition leader from Congress, regarding his conviction in the 'Modi-thieves' remark case. The Bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak also reserved its order in the plea filed by Gandhi in which he sought a stay on his conviction.

Thailand: Indian gambling kingpin Chikoti Praveen in net after bust in Pattaya Chikoti Praveen, an infamous name in India due to his activities in casinos and gambling, has been caught in a major raid by police in Thailand. He was one among at least 83 Indian tourists caught during the raid. The arrest took place in early hours of Monday (May 1) at Asia Pattaya Hotel in Bang Lamung District.

Canadian singing legend Gordon Lightfoot dies at 81; President Justin Trudeau pays tribute Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has passed away at the age of 81. The news of his demise was announced by his longtime publicist Victoria Lord. He was known for his poetic lyrics, beautiful melodies, and intricate guitar work.