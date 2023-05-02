Gujarat High Court refuses to entertain Rahul Gandhi’s plea for interim protection, reserves order on stay

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday rejected the plea filed for interim protection for Rahul Gandhi, India’s top opposition leader from Congress, regarding his conviction in the 'Modi-Thieves' remark case. The Bench of Justice Hemant Prachchhak also reserved its order in the plea filed by Gandhi in which he sought a stay on his conviction.

The High Court’s decision will now be made public post-High Court vacations. Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi was representing Gandhi in the court while Senior Advocate Nirupam Nanvaty was arguing for the complainant Purnnesh Modi. Rahul Gandhi should not make hue and cry: Advocate Nirupam Nanvaty Gandhi is seeking a stay on his conviction as it will pave the way for him to get the membership of Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Indian Parliament, back. However, senior advocate Nirupam Nanvaty argued Gandhi must not be granted any relief since he was not showing any remorse for his remarks “against the Modi community.”

He said, “Even after his conviction by the Surat Court, he did not stop from making comments. He (Rahul Gandhi) said that he is not scared of sentence, prison and that he is not going to back down even if disqualified for the rest of his life. This is his public stand.”

Watch: Rahul Gandhi convicted, gets bail in 2019 defamation case × “He also said that he has been given the best gift ever, so then, why is he scared now? You should keep this gift with you...But before the Court, his stand is different,” Nanvaty further added. The advocate also said Gandhi must not raise hue and cry since he doesn’t want to issue an apology in the case. Singhvi describes Rahul’s disqualification as a great loss Meanwhile, advocate Abhishek Singhvi suggested Rahul’s disqualification undermines the democratic framework of the country. Singhvi argued, "He will lose the present session, the next session, meetings...There is a loss to him, he loses the right to represent the voice of people. The people of the constituency lose their voice. The entire right of collectivity "we the people" is lost.”

He strongly recommended the court suspends all charges against Rahul Gandhi as the alleged offence did not involve the element of moral turpitude, and it was a non-cognizable, bailable and non-serious offence.