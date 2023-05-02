Ugandan minister Charles Engola shot and killed by bodyguard: Reports

A minister in Uganda was shot and killed by his bodyguard on Tuesday (May 2). Retired Colonel Charles Engola served in the government of President Yoweri Museveni as the junior minister in charge of labour, employment and industrial relations. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Engola had previously served as the deputy minister for defence. The shooting took place inside Engola's residence in a suburb of Kampala. The police arrived at the crime scene.

The motive of the minister's killing is not yet clear but as per local media, there was an apparent dispute over the bodyguard's wages. Witnesses claimed the bodyguard was yelling that he had not been paid for a long time despite working for a minister. Hon.Col. Rtd Okello P. Charles Engola

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations has been shot dead. RIP pic.twitter.com/HZuaWHTvbb — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) May 2, 2023 × After killing Engola, the bodyguard shot himself dead. He has not been publicly identified.

In a statement, army spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye an unfortunate incident led to the killing of Charles Engola. Taking to Twitter, Brigadier Kulayigye said “We shall inform the public of the details as we jointly investigate the matter.”

Engola's killing is likely to create shockwaves in Uganda where other high-profile officials have been killed in gun attacks over the years.

In 2021, former army chief General Katumba Wamala was injured in an attempted assassination in Kampala. Four attackers on motorcycles fired at a vehicle carrying Wamala and his daughter Brenda who was killed along with the driver.

