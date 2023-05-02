Canadian singing legend Gordon Lightfoot dies at 81; President Justin Trudeau pays tribute

Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has passed away at the age of 81. The news of his demise was announced by his longtime publicist Victoria Lord. He was known for his poetic lyrics, beautiful melodies, and intricate guitar work. Throughout his career, he released more than 20 albums and won 16 Juno Awards, including two for Male Vocalist of the Year. He was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986. Lightfoot's music touched the hearts of millions of fans around the world and his influence on the Canadian music scene was immeasurable. He explored themes of love, loss, and the beauty of the Canadian landscape, and his gentle voice and intricate guitar work made him a beloved figure in the world of folk music.

Some of his most famous songs include "If You Could Read My Mind," "Sundown," and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Canadian President Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to pay Lightfoot tribute. He wrote, "We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time."

Lightfoot's health had been a concern for decades. In 2002, he underwent an emergency surgery to repair an abdominal aneurysm, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by a weakened area in the wall of an artery that supplies blood to the abdomen.

Despite the health scare, Lightfoot remained active and continued to tour, but he was forced to cancel several shows in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which posed a significant risk to his health. He was deeply disappointed by the cancellations, but he prioritised his health and the safety of his fans and crew.

