ICC Rankings: India dethrone Australia to become No. 1 Test team ahead of WTC final face-off

Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India dethroned Australia to become the No. 1 Test team in the latest ICC Rankings released on Tuesday (May 02). The International Cricket Council announced the development and claimed that Rohit Sharma & Co. moved up to take the top spot due to the annual rankings update, which changes weighage for older matches.

Meanwhile, India has reclaimed the top spot after a long time. They lost the numero uno position after losing the three-match Test series versus South Africa, going down by a 1-2 margin, early in 2022. The series defeat, in the African nation, also marked the end of Virat Kohli's Test captaincy tenure.

"The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent," ICC said in their release on Tuesday.