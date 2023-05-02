ICC Rankings: India dethrone Australia to become No. 1 Test team ahead of WTC final face-off
ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma-led India dethrone Australia to become the No. 1 Test team ahead of both sides' much-awaited WTC final face-off at The Oval, London.
Ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India dethroned Australia to become the No. 1 Test team in the latest ICC Rankings released on Tuesday (May 02). The International Cricket Council announced the development and claimed that Rohit Sharma & Co. moved up to take the top spot due to the annual rankings update, which changes weighage for older matches.
Australia remained the top-ranked side despite their 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India early this year with 122 points. However, they have now moved a spot below India, ending their 15-month-long stay at the top.
🚨 New World No.1 🚨— ICC (@ICC) May 2, 2023
India dethrone Australia in the annual update of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test Rankings ahead of the #WTC23 Final 👀
Meanwhile, India has reclaimed the top spot after a long time. They lost the numero uno position after losing the three-match Test series versus South Africa, going down by a 1-2 margin, early in 2022. The series defeat, in the African nation, also marked the end of Virat Kohli's Test captaincy tenure.
"The annual rankings consider all series completed since May 2020, with series completed before May 2022 weighted at 50 percent and all subsequent series weighted at 100 percent," ICC said in their release on Tuesday.
It is to be noted that there are no changes in the overall standings apart from India and Australia swapping spots. Ben Stokes-led England have, however, bridging the gap with second-ranked Australia with 114 points ahead of Ashes 2023, adding to the excitement for the forthcoming series in the United Kingdom soon after the WTC final.