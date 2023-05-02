IPL 2023: 'Don't understand why KL Rahul...': Moody opines on injured LSG skipper's batting slot vs RCB

KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of the IPL 2023 edition on Monday evening (May 01). Hosting the RCB franchise in Lucknow, LSG failed to chase down 127 and got bundled out for a paltry 108 in 19.5 overs. During the first half of the match, when RCB opted to bat first, Rahul injured himself while stopping a boundary. He was in severe pain and was taken off the field courtesy of the LSG support staff.

After the game, stand-in captain Krunal Pandya reflected on LSG captain's injury and said at the post-match presentation, "It is such a sad thing he pulled his hip-flexor. I don't know how bad it is, the medical team will assess it." While Rahul left the field during RCB's second over but came to bat at No. 11 during his side's unsuccessful chase. Thus, former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody opined on Rahul's batting slot after the LSG-RCB tie, which saw Lucknow lose by 18 runs.

“I can’t really understand. If he was going to go in, he was supposed to go in during the middle of the game and see if he can hopefully hit you know three or four boundaries. Get a quick 12, 20, whatever it might be and hopefully cause no further damage to his injury," Moody said after the match on ESPNcricinfo.

"But walking out when he did, I think it was more pride than anything else, you know, he felt as captain he’s got pride in his performance and his team,” the Australian further added.