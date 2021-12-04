Top 10 world news: China's 'democratic model', Omicron cases surge in Europe, and more

With the fear of a new variant taking over the region grows, Europe has surpassed 75 million coronavirus cases. In a few months, the new Covid variant could be responsible for more than half of all the cases, warned the European Union's public health agency. Meanwhile, Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee. Continuing the US-China spat, ahead of the democratic summit to be hosted virtually by US President Biden, the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday published a white paper on its "democratic model".

LIVE: UK reports 75 more Omicron cases; confirmed cases rise to 134

The Omicron variant could become dominant as it is highly transmissible, said World Health Organization's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan. She further added that a different vaccine may not be needed.

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts; rescuers evacuate residents

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness.

Ahead of Biden's democracy summit, China publishes its own 'democratic model'

The paper said there are 503,000 administrative villages in the country were established by the village committees and 112,000 urban communities established by resident committees.

Michigan school shooting: Police takes parents of alleged shooter in custody

James and Jennifer Crumbley have been charged with involuntary manslaughter for buying their son the weapon as a Christmas gift and ignoring warning signs as late as the day of the shooting.

India reports third Omicron case, 72-year-old man recently came from Zimbabwe

According to state health authorities, the infected patient is a 72-year-old Indian-origin man from Zimbabwe.

Killer dish: Chef jailed for serving deadly shepherd's pie

The shepherd’s pie, which was filled with mince and been prepared in an incorrect manner, caused serious food poisoning to 32 people. Out of these 32 people, a 92-year-old healthy Elizabeth Neuman, reportedly died after eating the pie.

Solar Eclipse 2021: When, Where, and how to watch last eclipse of year

Solar eclipse refers to the phenomenon of the moon passing between the Sun and the Earth. The image of the sun gets partially obscured for viewers during the process.

Nearly 800 people arrested for killing Sri Lankan man in Pakistan: Reports

After the Pakistan's Prime Minister ordered probe into Sri Lankan man’s death, nearly 800 people have been booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act on Saturday.

19-year-old man arrested for threatening to release sexually explicit photos of Florida state senator

Jeremy Kamperveen, a plantation worker, was arrested last month and charged with extortion and cyberstalking Florida state senator Lauren Book from the Democratic party.

Finland records far-right terrorism case after two years of investigation: Reports

The men are being assumed to belong to a group based in the southwestern town of Kankaanpää. Local police officers detained these five men on Tuesday and were presented in front of the Satakunta District Court over the weekend.