LIVE Omicron in India updates: Two cases found in Karnataka

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a railway station platform in Mumbai. Photograph: Reuters
Omicron in India updates: India on Thursday joined a growing list of more than 20 countries to have detected the new, potentially deadlier Omicron variant of COVID-19. Indian health ministry said that two cases were found in southern Indian state of Karnataka.
Amid an increasing number of Omicron cases, reports claimed Europe was already recording new cases of the variant even before it was officially reported by South Africa.
In less than a week, several Omicron virus cases have been reported in Europe. The latest country to report the case is Saudi Arabia where a person returning from a north African country was detected with the new variant. It is the first Omicron variant case reported in the Middle East.
As panic spread, Japan suspended flight bookings into the country after it had reported its first Omicron case on Tuesday.
More countries joined the travel ban list as Hong Kong placed Japan, Portugal and Sweden on its highest travel restriction category after the discovery of the Omicron variant even as the WHO warned against imposing blanket bans.
Dec 02, 2021, 05:57 PM
GlaxoSmithKline says Covid drug effective against Omicron variant
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has said that its coronavirus drug called sotrovimab is effective against the Omicron variant.
The British pharmaceutical industry company had conducted a trial against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant.
Dec 02, 2021, 05:47 PM
According to reports, the 66-year-old infected with Omicron variant is a foreigner who recently visited South Africa, while the 46-year-old is a health worker in Bengaluru. Symptoms of the two patients have been mild, according to the officials.
Dec 02, 2021, 04:39 PM
India reports two cases of Omicron variant
India on Thursday (December 2) reported two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Both have been reported from India's southern Karnataka state. Two males, one 66 and the other 46 have tested positive.
Dec 02, 2021, 02:19 PM
British regulators on Thursday approved a GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat those at high risk of developing severe Covid-19 symptoms, with the manufacturer saying it appears effective against the new Omicron variant.
The antibody treatment, sotrovimab, "was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection who are at an increased risk of developing severe disease," said the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Preclinical data showed that the drug "retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant," GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said in a statement.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:41 PM
Australia’s New South Wales reports seventh Omicron case
Australia’s tally of people with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 edged higher on Thursday, prompting state governments to bolster domestic border controls.
The country’s most populous state, New South Wales, reported its seventh case of the variant, a person who arrived on November 23 from Doha, Qatar, and noted that the person had not been in southern Africa.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:23 PM
South Africa's Omicron patients face mostly mild symptoms, doctor says
Doctors say many people who have become ill during South Africa’s rapid increase in Covid-19 cases have mostly mild symptoms.
Most new cases in the country attributed to the Omicron coronavirus variant have been recorded among people aged in their twenties and thirties.
“We’ve seen a sharp increase in cases for the past 10 days. So far they have mostly been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms: dry coughs, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pains,” said Dr Unben Pillay, a GP in Gauteng province, where 81 per cent of new cases have been reported.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:22 PM
Moderna says it could have Omicron booster shot by March
Vaccine maker Moderna could have a Covid-19 booster shot to tackle the Omicron variant tested and ready to file for US authorisation by March.
Boosters carrying genes specifically to combat mutations in the variant could be the quickest way to address any effect it may have on the potency of vaccines, Moderna president Stephen Hoge said.
"We've already started that programme," he said.
The company is also working on a multivalent vaccine that would include up to four different coronavirus variants, including Omicron.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:13 PM
The heavily mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly becoming dominant in South Africa, less than four weeks after being identified there, authorities said on Wednesday, as other countries tightened their borders against the new threat.
The United States told airlines to hand over the names of passengers from parts of southern Africa hit by Omicron, which the World Health Organization (WHO) said had now reached at least 24 countries, with cases ranging from mild to severe.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:05 PM
According to The New York Times, President Biden will prolong the mandate that passengers wear masks on flights, trains, and buses, as well as at airports and transit terminals, until mid-March.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:02 PM
Also read | COVID-19: California reports the first US case of the Omicron variant
The California Department of Public Health and the San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the case in a traveller who returned from South Africa on November 22—three days before experts in that nation reported the discovery of the new variety, according to the CDC.
Dec 02, 2021, 12:01 PM
Dec 01, 2021, 09:12 PM
The WHO chief called on countries to take "rational, proportional risk-reduction measures" in the fight against the virus.
"Several WHO advisory groups have met over the last couple of days to evaluate the emerging evidence, and prioritise the studies needed to answer these questions," he said.
"We are learning more all the time about Omicron, but there’s still more to learn about its effect on transmission, severity of disease, and the effectiveness of tests, therapeutics and vaccines"-@DrTedros #COVID19— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2021
Dec 01, 2021, 09:07 PM
"This virus has demonstrated that it will not simply disappear," the WHO chief said, adding,"how many more lives and livelihoods it takes is up to us."
"Globally, we have a toxic mix of low vaccine coverage, & very low testing – a recipe for breeding & amplifying variants. That’s why we continue to urge countries to fully fund the @ACTAccelerator, to ensure equitable access to 💉, tests & therapeutics all over the 🌍"-@DrTedros— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2021
Dec 01, 2021, 09:03 PM
"If countries and individuals don’t do what they need to do to stop transmission of Delta, they won’t stop Omicron either," Tedros said.
"At the same time, we must not forget that we are already dealing with a highly transmissible, dangerous variant – the Delta variant, which currently accounts for almost all cases globally"-@DrTedros #COVID19— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) December 1, 2021
Dec 01, 2021, 08:57 PM
"We are learning more about Omicron variant," says WHO chief.
"Botswana and South Africa did their work best but they have been penalised for the right things. Blanket travel ban won't stop Omicron," Tedros asserted.
Dec 01, 2021, 08:54 PM
WHO and its member state embarked on an an agreement to prevent pandemics. It will provide framework, platform and global health security, WHO chief Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
Dec 01, 2021, 08:04 PM
Omicron: France mandates negative Covid test for all non-EU arrivals
The negative Covid test would be required even if the person is fully vaccinated
Dec 01, 2021, 06:38 PM
The French government said it will start allowing flights from southern Africa to land.
However "drastic" restrictions will be put in place allowing only French and EU residents to disembark, along with diplomats and flight crews.
Dec 01, 2021, 05:24 PM
Two fully vaccinated Israeli doctors get infected with Omicron variant
Both doctors reportedly worked in the same hospital. One of the doctors had visited London.
Reports claimed he had tested negative when he boarded the plane but developed symptoms a few days later.
Dec 01, 2021, 05:19 PM
Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant among three passengers who had recently arrived from South Africa.
Dec 01, 2021, 04:50 PM
Omicron chaos: A list of countries that have reported cases of new variant
Ever since the variant has emerged, it has been rapidly spreading across the world. Here is a list of countries which have reported cases of the Omicron variant so far.
Dec 01, 2021, 04:12 PM
India's aviation regulator DGCA decided to postpone the resumption of scheduled international flights from December 15 citing "evolving global scenario" in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Last month, the government had decided to normalise international flight operations from December 15.
India had suspended international flights in March 2020 as the coronavirus epidemic began to spread. Indian authorities had concluded several agreements on "air bubbles" with various countries allowing passengers to fly.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:20 PM
WHO warns against knee-jerk reaction, blanket measures
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros on Tuesday cautioned against blanket measures and knee-jerk reactions over Omicron variant of the Covid virus.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:18 PM
Saudi Arabia confirmed its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant coming from a north African country, reports said.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:14 PM
Will Covishield work against Omicron? It will be clear in 2-3 weeks, says Serum Institute’s Poonawalla
The drug maker also said that they would soon be launching a new vaccine for kids who are above two years old.
Dec 01, 2021, 03:12 PM
Netherlands, Belgium, Germany had Omicron cases a week before S.Africa identified the Coronavirus variant
At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Cape town arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on November 26 carrying the new variant