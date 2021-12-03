Omicron scare: New York records 5 cases, bringing number of new variant cases in US to eight

Five new cases of the coronavirus variant Omicron have been detected in New York state, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. This brings the number of detections in the United States to eight.

With the discovery of these cases, NY has now become the fourth US state with Omicron cases.

Other US states where Omicron has been found are California, Colorado, and Minnesota, each with one case. In all three cases, the patients were fully vaccinated and displayed only mild symptoms.

"New York State has confirmed five cases of the omicron variant," Hochul said in a Twitter post aimed at reassuring residents of the nation's fourth most populous state that the detections were not unexpected.

"Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm. We knew this variant was coming and we have the tools to stop the spread," she said.

"Get your vaccine. Get your booster. Wear your mask."

There was no immediate word on whether the new cases were near New York City - the country's most populous metropolitan area - and whether they were detected in individuals returning from overseas travel.

In the United States, at least eight cases have been confirmed, with one, in Minnesota, involving a person without recent international travel history. Such a case suggests the strain is already present and circulating inside the United States.

Hochul's figures follow President Biden's announcement that his administration is beefing up its campaign against COVID-19 as winter takes hold.

As part of the new measures, international travellers are required to undergo testing at least one day before flying, and mask mandates on public transportation will remain in effect through mid-March.

